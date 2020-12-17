Drizzle
48.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Cattle Trailer Accident Closes Road In Calaveras

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Calaveras County Public Works logo

Calaveras County Public Works logo

Photo Icon View Photo

San Andreas, CA — The Calaveras Public Works Department is advising travelers to avoid Fourth Crossing Road this afternoon.

A cattle trailer overturned this morning causing a complete closure of Forth Crossing Road between Highway 49 and Dogtown Road. There is not an estimated reopening time, so travelers are urged to avoid the area. Ranchers, and law enforcement officials, have been helping to remove the cattle, and the vehicle and trailer also need to be removed. The area is situated between San Andreas and Angels Camp.

Get directionsOpen standalone map in fullscreen modeExport as GeoJSONExport as GeoRSSExport as ARML for Wikitude Augmented-Reality browser
Fourth Crossing Road

loading map - please wait...

Fourth Crossing Road 38.118892, -120.632629 (Directions)

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 