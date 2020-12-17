Cattle Trailer Accident Closes Road In Calaveras
Calaveras County Public Works logo
San Andreas, CA — The Calaveras Public Works Department is advising travelers to avoid Fourth Crossing Road this afternoon.
A cattle trailer overturned this morning causing a complete closure of Forth Crossing Road between Highway 49 and Dogtown Road. There is not an estimated reopening time, so travelers are urged to avoid the area. Ranchers, and law enforcement officials, have been helping to remove the cattle, and the vehicle and trailer also need to be removed. The area is situated between San Andreas and Angels Camp.