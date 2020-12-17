Cattle Trailer Accident Closes Road In Calaveras

San Andreas, CA — The Calaveras Public Works Department is advising travelers to avoid Fourth Crossing Road this afternoon.

A cattle trailer overturned this morning causing a complete closure of Forth Crossing Road between Highway 49 and Dogtown Road. There is not an estimated reopening time, so travelers are urged to avoid the area. Ranchers, and law enforcement officials, have been helping to remove the cattle, and the vehicle and trailer also need to be removed. The area is situated between San Andreas and Angels Camp.

loading map - please wait... Map could not be loaded - please enable Javascript! → more information

Written by BJ Hansen.

Report breaking news, traffic or weather to our News Hotline 532-6397. Send Mother Lode News Story photos to news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Sign up for our FREE myMotherLode.com Daily Newsletters by clicking here.

For Caltrans traffic information for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 plus a view of traffic on other Mother Lode roads and gas prices click on “Traffic” or keyword: traffic