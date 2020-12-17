Supervisors To Hear Appeal On Yosemite Under Canvas

Tents Like This Would Be At The Proposed Yosemite Under Canvas View Photo

Groveland, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will review a development project planned for southern Tuolumne County.

The Yosemite Under Canvas is a luxury tent, or glamping resort, proposed near the intersection of Highway 120 and Hardin Flat Road. The planning commission approved the project 5-1 on November 18, but it was appealed to the supervisors.

The project calls for 99 rental tent units, a reception tent, mobile kitchen, laundry facilities and bathrooms spread over 80 acres.

The special supervisors meeting gets underway at 2pm this afternoon (December 17). It is physically closed to the public but can be watched online. Information on how to comment can be found here.