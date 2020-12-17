Sonora Woman Arrested For DUI Passenger Bailed

CHP patrol car View Photo

Jamestown, CA — A traffic stop sparked a short chase on Highway 108 in Jamestown before the female driver pulled over, allowing a male passenger to take off on foot and he is still on the run.

After observing a 2009 Volkswagen Jetta speeding eastbound on the highway recently, near Sierra Rock Road, a CHP officer made a U-turn. The car turned onto Chicken Ranch Road and then a right turn onto Margaret Drive and pulled over.

CHP spokesperson Steve Machado described what happened next, “The sergeant exited his patrol vehicle and as he was approaching the Jetta, it suddenly sped off. The sergeant entered his patrol vehicle and chased after the Jetta. Moments later, he located the vehicle and observed a male running away from it. The sergeant noticed a person sitting in the driver seat, who was identified as 26-year-old Tori Morgan Rowe of Sonora. Rowe was detained and determined to be driving under the influence of a drug.”

A search of the vehicle uncovered several smoking pipes and other drug paraphernalia. Rowe was arrested for multiple drug charges. Machado says Rowe refused to cooperate with detectives and the identity of the fleeing male has not been determined.