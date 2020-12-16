Record Breaking Cash Drive For Interfaith

Interfaith Coat Drive View Photo

Sonora, CA — Donations have still been arriving by mail this week, and it is clear that the community stepped up to make 2020 a record-breaking year for Clarke Broadcasting’s annual Cash Drive for Interfaith.

The grand total raised is around $139,000. The Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me-Wuk Indians and the Sonora Area Foundation both generously matched $40,000 in donations. Individual donor funds set up at the Sonora Area Foundation added an additional $12,000.

In addition, 2,700 jackets were donated to those in need.

Interfaith Director Cathie Peacock says, “All records were broken this year thanks to the generosity of this community. Thank you to Chicken Ranch, Sonora Area Foundation, businesses, individual families, and friends.”

She notes that all proceeds from the cash drive will be used directly for client assistance. It includes purchasing food, offering utility assistance, and things like bus passes.

Demand for services this year has been as high as ever. Peacock says donations can still be sent to Interfaith Social Services, PO Box 95370, Sonora, CA.