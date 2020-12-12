Borgeas Introduces COVID Business Relief Legislation

Senator Andreas Borgeas View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Mother Lode Republican Senator Andreas Borgeas and Salinas Democratic Senator Anna Caballero have jointly introduced the “Keep California Working Act.”

It would invest $2.6-billion (10-percent of the state’s projected surplus) into grants for small businesses and employees who have been detrimentally impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

“California’s businesses and employees have made tremendous sacrifices to protect the health of our communities,” says Senator Borgeas. “If the Governor is going to mandate businesses close, then they deserve a more aggressive investment in relief efforts.”

Borgeas reports early bipartisan support, as 25 lawmakers have endorsed the measure. The list includes Mother Lode Assemblyman Frank Bigelow.

If Senate Bill 74 is approved, there is an emergency clause so that it would take effect immediately. The legislative session is on break for the holidays and will reconvene in January. More information regarding the bill can be found here.