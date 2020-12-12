Focus On Business And Economic Development

Cole Przybyla speaks at broadband conference View Photo

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Tuolumne County’s Director of Innovation and Business Assistance, Cole Przybyla.

As the region is now in a state-directed stay at home order, he will explain what it means for local businesses. He will also highlight COVID-19 assistance available in the county.

In addition, Przybyla will give a recap of efforts to retain and attract businesses over the most recent quarter, and the strategies he is implementing moving forward. He will also talk about specific sectors that Tuolumne County is most actively trying to attract and how they were selected.