Supervisor Kirk Highlights County Happenings And Issues

Sonora, CA — In a new myMotherLode.com blog, Tuolumne County Supervisor Anaiah Kirk weighs in on topics like COVID-19, the recent election, affordable housing, plans for a new wood pellet facility and broadband.

You can find the blog by clicking here. He also announces plans for an upcoming virtual town hall. Other topics he weighs in on are wildfire, President Trump’s signing of the “Great Outdoors Act,” the juvenile hall, budget transparency, marijuana, the passing of former Mayor Connie Williams, and the Grand Jury Report.

Kirk represents District Three, which includes the greater Tuolumne and Twain Harte region. He was elected to the Board of Supervisors in 2018.