Update: Structure Fire In Calaveras County

Update at 1:45 p.m.: CAL Fire crews were able to extinguish a structure fire and stop the forward rate of spread on the flames that spread to nearby vegetation on a property in Calaveras County.

CAL Fire reports that a fire ignited in an outbuilding on Railroad Flat Road North near Ridge Road in Rail Road Flat. They add that the forward progress of a grass fire has been stopped at a quarter acre and the structure fire has also been extinguished. There is no word on the damage to the building or what sparked that blaze. A small crew will remain on scene for the next hour mopping up.

Original post at 1:30 p.m.: Rail Road Flat, CA — Columbia aircraft and ground crews are responding to a structure fire that has spread to vegetation in the Rail Road Flat area of Calaveras County.

The blaze is on Railroad Flat Road North near Ridge Road. CAL Fire reports that when firefighters arrived on the scene, flames were shooting out of an outbuilding and had spread to nearby vegetation. They report that it is a grass fire and is an acre in size. It is unclear if any other structures are threatened at this time. An update will be provided as soon as new details come into the newsroom.