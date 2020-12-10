Snow Will Fall In The Sierra Nevada

Snow on Sierra Nevada Mountains from Bear Valley View Photo

Mountain snow is expected Friday into the weekend.

A storm will arrive by late Friday afternoon, bringing periods of mountain snow through late Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Northern Sierra Nevada above 6,500 feet from 4 PM Friday through 10 AM Saturday.

Snow amounts of four to eight inches, with local amounts up to 12 inches over the higher peaks, are expected.

Snow levels will begin around 3,500 to 4,000 feet and rise above 7000 feet by late Saturday morning.

Precipitation will be mainly in the form of rain by Saturday afternoon except for higher peaks.

Another system will arrive Sunday and continue into early Monday. The snow levels will start high and gradually lower.

Slippery driving conditions are expected and could bring possible travel delays and chain controls for mountain highways. Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times.

A Winter Weather Advisory means periods of wet snow will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.