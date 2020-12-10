Alleged Drug Dealer Busted With Illegal Weapons

Items Confiscated In Calaveras County View Photo

San Andreas, CA — A stash of drugs was confiscated after the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office assisted in a probation search in the 400 block of Foothill Court in San Andreas.

The Sheriff’s Office reports that 28 grams of methamphetamine, Shurikens (ninja stars), and evidence of drug sales were located. Arrested was 55-year-old Donald Luft Jr. The sheriff’s office reports that he is being held on $30,000 bail.

The search was conducted on Wednesday.