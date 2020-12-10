Road Near Pardee Reservoir Closed

Pardee Dam Road Closure View Photo

Valley Springs, CA — Maintenance work will close Pardee Dam Road in Calaveras and Amador counties today.

The East Bay Municipal Utilities District is blocking the road starting at the south gate at the Campo Seco Road intersection in Calaveras County and the closure will stretch to the north gate at Stony Creek Road in Amador County.

The work will run today, December 10, from 7am-3:30pm. Pardee Lake Recreation Area will remain open and accessible via Stony Creek Road.