Clear
36.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Road Near Pardee Reservoir Closed

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Pardee Dam Road Closure

Pardee Dam Road Closure

Photo Icon View Photo

Valley Springs, CA — Maintenance work will close Pardee Dam Road in Calaveras and Amador counties today.

The East Bay Municipal Utilities District is blocking the road starting at the south gate at the Campo Seco Road intersection in Calaveras County and the closure will stretch to the north gate at Stony Creek Road in Amador County.

The work will run today, December 10, from 7am-3:30pm. Pardee Lake Recreation Area will remain open and accessible via Stony Creek Road.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 