COVID-19 Pandemic Impacts Forest Seasonal Road And Trail Closures

STF Motor Vehicle Use Map View Photo

Sonora, CA – The mild temperatures have allowed for continued use of roads and trails in the Stanislaus National Forest, but that will change beginning this weekend along with impacts from COVID-19.

Seasonal road and trail closures will begin Friday, Dec. 15th, and run through April 14, 2021. To view which areas are closed, click here to get a free STF Motor Vehicle Use Maps (MVUM).

The Governor’s new regional Stay Home Order was enacted to reduce the virus spread in the San Joaquin Valley Region that includes the forest along with Calaveras, Tuolumne and Mariposa counties. While the order remains in effect for at least three weeks, Forest Service spokesperson Diana Fredlund encourages the public not to travel.

“Stay in their local area and recreate at local parks and in their neighborhoods,” relays Fredlund. If you’re local in the Stanislaus area, then we’re happy to have you check out the hiking trails and the other activities that we have.”

Regarding the road and trail closures, Fredlund details that regardless of whether a gate is closed and locked, if it is on the map as closed, it is shut down for the season. She warns that even if roads are open, they are not maintained for winter or wet weather use and may be hazardous due to snow, ice, or fallen trees and rocks. Additionally, she adds that wet, saturated roadbeds are easily damaged, which can require costly repairs.

For forest road conditions and questions related to the seasonal closures contact the individual ranger offices listed below:

Stanislaus NF Supervisor’s Office: 209-459-9238

Calaveras Ranger District: 209-795-1381

Groveland Ranger District: 209-962-7825

Summit Ranger District: 209-459-9236