State OES Sends Alert To Cell Phones

Sonora, CA — During the noon hour today, cell phones across the region were lighting up with an emergency message.

The California Office of Emergency Services sent out an alert reading, “New public health stay at home order in your area. COVID-19 is spreading rapidly. Stay home except for essential activity. Wear a mask. Keep your distance. Visit covid19.ca.gov.”

It was sent to cell phones in the San Joaquin Valley and Southern California regions, as those areas are both under a Stay At Home order, with ICU capacity below 15-percent. It includes Tuolumne and Calaveras counties. The state reports that the message is informational only, and people should NOT contact law enforcement or call 911.