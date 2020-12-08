Sunny
Update: Vegetation Fire In Cedar Ridge

By B.J. Hansen
Update at 11:35am: CAL Fire reports that a vegetation fire in the Cedar Ridge area has been contained at a quarter of an acre. Air resources have been released back to Columbia.

Original story posted at 11:10am: Sonora, CA — Air and ground resources are responding to a reported vegetation fire in the Cedar Ridge area.

It was called in by a witness to be an escaped debris burn that went onto a neighbor’s property. It is in the 23000 block of Rusty Spur Road near Hackamore Court. Be prepared for activity in the area.

