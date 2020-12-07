Man Arrested After Multiple County Motorcycle Chase

Calaveras County Sheriff Department building logo View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office coordinated with multiple allied agencies to apprehend a motorcycle driver after a chase that went across several county lines. The driver, 33-year-old Bradly B. Turner of Sacramento, was noticed by a Calaveras patrol deputy in the Campo Seco area. The deputy observed the motorcycle traveling at about 70 miles per hour with no visible rear license plate, crossing over double lines to pass vehicles.

The sheriff’s office reports Turner did not stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Campo and Paloma Road. The deputy then used lights and a siren to signal Turner to pullover. With a look and a gesture, Turner accelerated to 75 miles per hour down Paloma Road to Highway 26 and onto Highway 49 into Amador County.

The deputy notified Calaveras County Dispatch Center and says of the chase, “While he accelerated to speeds of over 100 MPH, Turner was not faster than the radio waves (approximately 186,000 miles per second) that allowed for seamless law enforcement coordination.”

Once in Jackson, officers from the California Highway Patrol continued the pursuit using air assets to track the suspect to a gas station. Ground units attempted to contact Turner while he was stopped, however, he drove off and CHP continued to pursue. Turner was arrested at the intersection of Highway 88 and Harney Road in San Joaquin County. He was booked into the Calaveras County Jail with a charge of 2800.2 CVC evading with a disregard for public safety, a felony. His bail was set at $75,000.