Officials Extinguishing Early Morning Residential Structure Fire

Cal Fire - Tuolumne County Fire Department Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — Numerous firefighting resources are helping to extinguish a structure fire in the Phoenix Lake area.

It was reported in the six o’clock hour this morning in the 15000 block of Buena Vista Avenida. Heavy smoke was coming from the attic area when the initial responders arrived on the scene. No injuries have been reported and officials relay there is no threat to nearby vegetation.

Be prepared for activity in the area throughout this morning.