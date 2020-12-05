Update: Escaped Control Burn In Sonora

Vegetation fire in Sonora off Wards Ferry Road View Photo

Update at 1:15 p.m.: CAL Fire has dubbed the blaze the “Uplands Fire.” It was called out just before 1 p.m. as an escaped control burn in the 17300 block of Uplands Drive, between Wards Ferry Road and Blue Bell Road West. CAL Fire reports that the flames have spread to nearby vegetation. The size of the fire a 1/8 of an acre. No structures are threatened.

Original post at 12:52 p.m.: Sonora, CA — Air and ground resources are heading to a report of an escaped control burn in Sonora. CAL Fire reports the fire is in the 17300 block of Uplands Drive, between Wards Ferry Road and Blue Bell Road West. No additional information has been released at this time. An update will be provided as soon as new details come into the newsroom.