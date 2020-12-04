Mother Lode Under PG&E PSPS ‘Watch’

TUD and CCWD call for water conservation during PG&E PSPS View Photo

Sonora, CA – The Mother Lode’s electricity could be shut off by PG&E next week due to blustery weather creating a wildfire risk.

The utility’s Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) map below shows zone 5, including Alpine, Amador, and Calaveras, and 8, which encompasses those same counties along with Tuolumne and Mariposa, are under a “PSPS Watch” and are targeted for the potential planned outage. A watch is defined by the company as “a reasonable chance of executing PSPS for public safety in a given geographic zone due to a combination of adverse weather and dry fuel conditions.”

Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services (OES) relays that PG&E informed them that due to current weather forecasts, including high winds and continued dry conditions, nearly “10,114 customers in the area of Crystal Falls/Tuolumne and east up the hill” may be impacted. The start time would be around 4 a.m. on Monday (12/7) and last through Tuesday (12/8) at 11 p.m.

PG&E meteorologists are monitoring an offshore wind event that could bring gusty northeast winds that will likely develop in the Sierra foothills and are being monitored closely for escalation. They add that although November rain and snow improved fuel and soil moisture in some areas, the recent long spell of dry and mild weather has begun to reverse those gains resulting in heightened fire danger concerns, especially across lower elevations. Additionally, the US Drought Monitor still indicates that most of Northern California is in severe to extreme drought at this time.

A PSPS watch is typically only issued within 72 hours before the anticipated start of an event, according to PG&E. Updates will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.