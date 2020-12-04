More Details About Potential Stay At Home Order

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Public Health Department stresses that California has not yet mandated a stay at home order for this region of the state.

We reported yesterday that Tuolumne and Calaveras are grouped into the greater San Joaquin Valley area. Tuolumne County Public Health Director Michelle Jachetta says the region is close to the 15-percent ICU bed threshold that could spur a stay-at-home directive, but stresses, “We would get 24 hours notice if we meet the criteria and need to implement the order. We expect that it may happen, based on projections, and the number of cases we continue to see.”

Jachetta has authored a myMotherLode.com regarding what the potential state order would mean for businesses. You can find it by clicking here. It also includes a link to a state website with additional information.

If a stay at home order is issued, it would last for a minimum of three weeks. When the regions come of it, the counties will go back into the relevant blueprint tier.

Jachetta encourages residents to take preventative actions like hand washing, physical distancing and mask-wearing to slow the spread and limit the amount of time an order may last. She notes that if the county’s case level drops far enough during a stay at home order, it is possible it could come out in a lower risk tier, with red being just beneath purple. It would also reduce the strain on local health systems.