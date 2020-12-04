Focus On Transportation Projects And Transit

Tuolumne County Transportation Council's Executive Director Darin Grossi View Photo

Sonora, CA — Mother Lode Views will feature Tuolumne County Transportation Council Executive Director Darin Grossi.

He will provide an update on the development of plans for significant transportation projects, like the Peaceful Oak interchange, a major road-widening effort in Jamestown and a long-discussed Greenley Road connector.

Grossi will also detail the impacts of COVID-19 on transit services and how services could evolve in the post coronavirus era.

He will also highlight planning underway to improve things like evacuation routes in the county and infrastructure for zero-emission vehicles.