State Allocates Funding For Highway 4 Wagon Trail Improvements

Highway 4, a section of the 'Wagon Trail' in Angels Camp, between Pool Station Road and Highway 49 View Photos

Angels Camp, CA — Plans to construct what is referred to as the Highway 4 Wagon Trail Realignment Project, between Angels Camp and Copperopolis, have been under discussion since around 2007.

Different scenarios have been reviewed over the years, and officials have been setting aside money, to both repair and realign the winding and dangerous stretch of Highway 4.

As referenced in the name, It once served as a trail for covered wagons.

Calaveras County Supervisor Dennis Mills reports that after four and a half hours of hearings yesterday, the California Transportation Commission awarded $5.9 million to move the project to construction.

Mills says, “With the purchasing of land for the project nearing completion, these funds assure we will be breaking ground in 2021 to replace the most dangerous section of highway in Calaveras County.”

62 projects were submitted to the commission for funding consideration, and Calaveras County was among 21 selected.

Mills concludes, “I’m looking forward to having this part of our county safe again.”

The SB 1 money for the project is coming from the state’s gas tax and vehicle licensing fees.

More information on the project, via Caltrans, can be found here.