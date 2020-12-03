Interfaith Cash And Coat Drive Continues

Interfaith Coat Drive View Photo

Clarke Broadcasting is helping to promote the annual Interfaith Cash and Coat Drive.

Cathy Peacock, Interfaith Social Services Executive Director, was Thursday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

The annual fundraiser is a critical event that helps provide food and coats and other needed essentials for less our fortunate neighbors in Tuolumne County.

There are some changes this year due to COVID-19 protocols.

Through Saturday December 5th, you can take your cash donations and coats directly to Interfaith at 18500 Stryker Court, Sonora. Volunteers will greet you between 9 AM to 1 PM.

If you would rather donate monetarily online, go to Interfaithsonora.com. You can use either PayPal or credit cards.

Or you can mail pledges to Interfaith at Box 5070, Sonora, 95370.

Chicken Ranch Casino and the Sonora Area Foundation have each generously agreed to match the first 40 thousand dollars contributed by the community.

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.