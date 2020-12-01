Sunny
Prescribed Burn Getting Underway In Calaveras County

By B.J. Hansen
West Point, CA — Smoke will be visible in a part of Calaveras County over the next four days.

The Winton-Schaad Vegetation Management fuel reduction project is scheduled to run today through Friday at a site located east of West Point and north of Wilseyville near Winton Road. The burn is designed to strategically reduce forest fuels.

CAL Fire reports that there will be a mix of engines, crews and cooperating agencies on scene. Burning is scheduled to run today through Friday, 10am-5pm, depending on weather conditions.

