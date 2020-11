Twain Harte, CA — Transmission line work will close Joaquin Gully Road in Twain Harte on Monday.

PG&E reports that it includes replacing wood poles in the 23000 block of Joaquin Gully Road. The hard closure will be approximately 840 feet south of Middle Camp Road. Barricades and signs will be posted nearby. The closure will run Monday from 8am-6pm, so avoid the area, and plan your trip accordingly.

Written by BJ Hansen.

Report breaking news, traffic or weather to our News Hotline 532-6397. Send Mother Lode News Story photos to news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Sign up for our FREE myMotherLode.com Daily Newsletters by clicking here.

For Caltrans traffic information for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 plus a view of traffic on other Mother Lode roads and gas prices click on “Traffic” or keyword: traffic