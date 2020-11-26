Final Tuolumne County Ballots Tabulated

Drop off box at Tuolumne County Elections Office in Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA — All of the ballots from Election Day have been counted in Tuolumne County, and we now know the winner of a closely contested Soulsbyville school board race.

When the initial ballots were tabulated after the voting centers closed on November 3, the second open Soulsbyville seat was a tie between Timothy Morton and Patrick Corcoran. Now, after all of the vote by mail and provisional ballots were counted, Morton won by 14, 969-954.

Overall, the Tuolumne County Election’s Office reports that 30,829 of the 35,042 registered voters took part in the General Election (87.9-percent).

