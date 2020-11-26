35 New Tuolumne County COVID-19 Cases, 314 Active

Tuolumne County Public Health holiday gathering guidance View Photos

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne Public Health has identified 35 new cases today. The cases include no females and 3 males under 20 years old, 1 females and 1 male in their 20s, 4 males in their 30s, 1 female in their 40s, 5 females and 2 males in their 50s, 6 females and 3 males in their 60s, and 2 females and 6 males in their 70s, and 1 male in his 80s.

Five previously isolated cases were released from isolation today including one hospitalized individual, three previously isolated individuals are now completing isolation at home. A total of 13 are currently hospitalized. There are 314 active cases, 571 recovered and 908 total. Total known tests 16,264.

Public Health officials share “We urge everyone to focus on having a safe holiday. Your actions tomorrow and this weekend will directly impact future COVID-19 cases in Tuolumne County. Layer on as many protections as you can to keep yourself, your loved ones, and your community safe and healthy. Keep wearing your masks, washing your hands, and socially distancing. Now is the time to stay at home as much as possible, especially when you are sick, and to avoid gatherings.”

Wearing masks, staying at home, and socially distancing are all tools to slow the spread of COVID-19. Public health recommends the Tuolumne residents do this for many reasons, one of which is to prevent our hospitals and healthcare system from being overrun. Public Health Officials at all levels watch out for rapid increases in the number of patients when deciding on what tools to use or increase to slow the spread.

The graph with the images for this story shows California hospitalizations for COVID-19 Mariposa Public Health says “We can see how the Stay at Home Order prevented a large spike, but after it was relaxed we saw an increase in cases. Later, toward the fall new measures were implemented- you probably know it as the Blueprint for a Safer Economy! That helped to bring numbers back down. Again, as things relaxed we saw an increase. Later, toward the fall new measures were implemented- you probably know it as the Blueprint for a Safer Economy! That helped to bring numbers back down. Again, as things relaxed we saw an increase. What does this mean? It means that strategies and protective layers presented by Public Health Officials at all levels actually make a difference!” For very detailed statistics for those who want to see more statistics public health recommends the LA Times tracking information here.

An overview of the area’s surge planning is detailed in a news story here.

Free flu shots are available Tuesday at the Tuolumne Health Department at 20111 Cedar Rd in Sonora from 8:30-11:30 a.m. for ages 2 and up. Call 209-533-7401

The Optum/LHI state test site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds will increase their capacity beginning next week. The site is closed Thursday in observance of Thanksgiving. Beginning Friday, the site will be open seven days a week and will offer an increased number of appointments several days a week. Appointments are still required and are available several days in advance, so we recommend checking occasionally for appointments as they become available. Make your appointment at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling (888) 634-1123.

Tier 2: Moderate County/Date

Active New Cases (Total) Hospital/ ICU (may include nonresidents) Released (presumed Non-Infectious total) Deaths Alpine 11/24 6 5 (47) 1 8 (41) 0 Mariposa 11/25 27 12 (124) 4 2 (95) 2 Outdoor Only Bars, Breweries, and

Distilleries

(where no meal provided) Museums, Restaurants, Places Of Worship At 50% capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer. Wineries, Gyms & Fitness Centers, Cardrooms Must be at 25% capacity, or 100 people whichever is fewer Open Indoors Personal Care Services, Hair Salons, & Barbers Tier 3: Substantial County/Date Active New Cases (Total) Hospital/ ICU Released (Not Infectious) Deaths Amador 11/24 73 13 (445) 6 8 (357) 15 Calaveras 11/23 50 28 (450) 1 13 (378) 22 Mono 11/25 48 15 (524) NA 0 (473) 3 All Retail, Malls Common areas must be closed, 25% capacity Museums, Restaurants, Places Of Worship At 25% capacity or 100 people, depending on which is fewer. Gyms & Fitness Centers Must be at 10% capacity Open Indoors Personal Care Services, Hair Salons, & Barbers With Modifications Not Permitted: BARS, WINERIES, BREWERIES, ETC. Not allowed unless meals are offered, Wineries outdoor only with modifications

Cardrooms outdoor only w/ mod.

Offices Remote Tier 4: Widespread County Active New Cases (Total) Hospital/ ICU New (Total Recovered) Deaths Madera 11/25 829 109 (6,047) 14 28 (5,133) 85 Merced 11/25 1,318 77 (11,537) 44 26 (10,040) 179 San Joaquin 11/25 2,054 438 (25,675) 109/31 217 (23,119) 502 Stanislaus 11/25 1,700 213 (21,145) 162/25 129 (19,023) 422 Tuolumne 11/25 314 35 (908) 13 5 (571) 8 25% Capacity All Retail except standalone grocers, Malls (Common areas & food courts closed) Outdoor Only Restaurants, Museums, Places Of Worship, Gyms & Fitness Centers All Levels- Critical/essential Infrastructure always open with modifications. Personal Care Services, Hair Salons, & Barbers Open With Modifications Not Permitted: BARS, WINERIES, BREWERIES, ETC. Amusement Parks, Not allowed unless meals are offered, Wineries and cardrooms outdoor only with modifications, Offices Remote

Hospitalized cases are those that are currently hospitalized. If they are released, but still active cases, they are counted the in “active”. Mariposa County’s definition of hospitalized includes anyone in their hospital, the

John C. Fremont Healthcare District (JFC), regardless of the county they are a resident of.

TCPH uses the CDC definition on when a case can be released from isolation, noting that a standardized definition does not exist for a COVID-19 “recovery”. To be released from isolation at least 3 days (72 hours) have passed since recovery defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and,

improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath); and,

at least 7-10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared. If the individual has no symptoms (asymptomatic) then at least 7-10 days need to pass since the date of their first positive COVID-19 test without any illness.

Public health’s asks everyone to continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet of space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble!

Wear a face-covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.

Thank you for your support and efforts to protect the safety and health of our community