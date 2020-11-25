Turkey Travelers Beware: CHP Out In Force On Highways Over Holiday

CHP Patrol Car Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA – Those heading onto the state’s highways for the Thanksgiving holidays can expect to see plenty of CHP vehicles patrolling the roadways for those breaking the rules of the road.

Beginning tonight at 6 p.m. and running thru Sunday, Nov. 29 at midnight will be the CHP’s Maximum Enforcement Period or MEP. Sonora Unit CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado details what officers will be monitoring on the roadways for “unsafe driving practices as well as helping motorist that are in need.”

During the 2019 MEP, statewide 421 people died on California highways. Of those, 27 11 were not wearing seat belts. Another 867 drivers were arrested for drunk driving.

And as the temperatures are expected to dip over the holiday weekend, Machado also reminds, “The roads may get icy, so if you are not familiar with the area just maintain a safe speed. Give yourself a little bit of time and have patience and get to your destination safely.”