Avoid Thanksgiving Plumbing And Sewer Disasters

Trap the Cooking Grease View Photo

Sonora, CA: Once the Thanksgiving holiday cooking and feasting is done, make sure not to end the merriment with a plumbing or sewer disaster.

Local water officials, including Groveland Community Services District, Jamestown Sanitary District, Tuolumne City Sanitary District, Tuolumne County Solid Waste Department, Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD), Twain Harte Community Services District, and Waste Management are reminding residents not to pour grease and other items down the drain.

Failing to heed these warnings could result in sewer blockages that can cause backups into homes resulting in an unpleasant mess. It could also cost hundreds and sometimes thousands of dollars to clean up, according to TUD officials. Follow these tips provided by the districts on how to properly dispose of fats, oils and grease could help residents avoid a costly plumbing emergency this holiday season:

Avoid pouring fats or vegetable cooking oils down the drain because liquid fats solidify in the pipes and create clogs.

After grease has cooled, scrape the grease into a container with a tight-fitting lid. Solidify in the refrigerator before putting it in the trash.

Never put hard to grind items in your garbage disposal, including poultry skins, eggshells, carrots, celery, pumpkin pulp, potato skins, banana peels, or pasta.

For additional information, click here.