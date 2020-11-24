Tuolumne County Libraries Closed For Thanksgiving Holiday

Tuolumne County Public Library logo View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County libraries will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday and one program for even longer.

The Tuolumne County Library at Sonora Main, 480 Greenley Road in Sonora, and the Groveland Branch located at 18990 Highway 120, Groveland CA, will be closed Thursday, November 26th and Friday, November 27th. The Friends of the Library Book Nook at the main library on 480 Greenley Road will also be closed over the holiday.

Additionally, library officials disclose that the Groveland Friends Book Nook will be closed until the county is out of the state’s Purple Tier 1 risk level. Any questions can be directed to Sonora Main Library at (209) 533-5507.

Checked out materials can still be renewed online at www.tuolcolib.org, click here, or through the automated phone line (209) 533-1468 during the closed days.