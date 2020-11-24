BLM Easing Seasonal Fire Restrictions In Mother Lode

Bureau of Land Management (BLM) logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — Visitors can ignite a campfire on public lands once again in the Mother Lode.

With the wildfire danger subsiding due to cooler, wetter weather, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Mother Lode Field Office is easing seasonal fire restrictions on approximately 230,000-acres of public lands in central California. The change goes into effect immediately to allow campfires, with a valid campfire permit, and recreational target shooting on public lands. Fire restrictions were originally initiated on May 27.

The easing of restrictions includes public lands in Amador, Calaveras, Colusa, El Dorado, Mariposa, Merced, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tuolumne, and Yuba counties. They also apply to BLM recreational areas along the American, Merced, Mokelumne, South Yuba, and Tuolumne rivers.

Prevention of wildland fires when recreating should include these safety tips provide by BLM:

Keeping vehicles off dry grass or brush

Carrying a fire extinguisher, shovel and bucket of water

Get a permit for any campfire or use of portable gas stoves, click here

Safe recreational target shooting tips, click here

Year-round fire restrictions remain in place as provided by BLM:

A five-foot diameter area must be cleared to bare soil and be free of overhead flammable material before a campfire is used.

Anyone using a campfire must have a round point shovel with a handle at least 35-inches-long nearby.

The restrictions also prohibit the possession or use of fireworks.

For specific questions, please call the Mother Lode Field Office at 916-941-3101