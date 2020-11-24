Drugs, Weapons And Large Amount Of Ammunition Resulted In Arrest

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA – While working on a separate investigation, deputies were able to get a search warrant for a Sonora home and discovered a loaded stash — then the house’s owner returned.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Detectives raided the home of 32-year-old Christopher Bailey of Sonora this past Friday afternoon. Inside they uncovered, a large amount of suspected cocaine, packaging materials, cash, and steroids were seized. Detectives also seized multiple firearms and illegally manufactured assault weapons and a large amount of ammunition.

Bailey arrived home while the search was being conducted. He was arrested without incident for possession of cocaine for sale, maintaining a place to sell drugs, possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm, an addict in possession of a firearm, possession of a large-capacity magazine, manufacturing an illegal assault weapon and possession of a controlled substance. Bailey’s bail was set at $60,000. Sheriff’s officials would not divulge any additional information on the other connected but separate investigation still ongoing.