Cal Fire Truck View Photo

Mountain Ranch, CA — Firefighters were able to quickly put out a structure fire in Calaveras County last night, but not before the flames spread to nearby vegetation.

The blaze ignited just after 10 p.m. on Monday in the 4300 block of Railroad Flat Road in Mountain Ranch, between Old Emigrant Road Trail East and Jesus Maria Road. When firefighters arrived on the scene flames were shooting out of an outbuilding. The fire also ignited some grass nearby, which crews were able to the small spot.

The outbuilding was heavily damaged. What sparked the blaze is under investigation.