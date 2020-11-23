Sunny
59.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Update: Vegetation Fire In Don Pedro Area

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Cal Fire - Tuolumne County Fire Department Logo

Cal Fire - Tuolumne County Fire Department Logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Update at 12:57pm: CAL Fire reports that quick progress is being made extinguishing a three-acre vegetation fire in the Don Pedro area. The air tankers have now been released back to Columbia. Officials are continuing to mop-up the blaze.

Original story posted at 12:55pm: Don Pedro, CA — Officials are on the scene of a grass fire in the Don Pedro area.

It is situated in the 4500 block of Los Nogales Drive. It was initially reported to officials as a possible escaped debris burn. Air and ground resources were dispatched, so be prepared for activity in the area.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 