Update: Vegetation Fire In Don Pedro Area

Update at 12:57pm: CAL Fire reports that quick progress is being made extinguishing a three-acre vegetation fire in the Don Pedro area. The air tankers have now been released back to Columbia. Officials are continuing to mop-up the blaze.

Original story posted at 12:55pm: Don Pedro, CA — Officials are on the scene of a grass fire in the Don Pedro area.

It is situated in the 4500 block of Los Nogales Drive. It was initially reported to officials as a possible escaped debris burn. Air and ground resources were dispatched, so be prepared for activity in the area.