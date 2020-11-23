Governor Newsom And Family Quarantining After COVID Exposure

Governor Gavin Newsom And Family View Photo

Sacramento, CA — California Governor Gavin Newsom confirms that he and his family are quarantining after three of his kids were exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The Governor’s Office confirms that the positive test was from a member of the California Highway Patrol. The CHP provides security for Newsom and his family. The Governor was notified about the development on Friday evening.

Also, late last week one of Newsom’s children had a fellow classmate test positive for coronavirus at a private school in Sacramento. The Governor’s Office reports that Newsom and his family members all tested negative for the virus on Sunday and will continue to receive tests over the coming days.