Tuolumne County Public Health Reports 76 New COVID Cases

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County’s Public Health Department is releasing new COVID-19 figures this weekend.

There were 26 new cases reported on Saturday and 50 on Sunday.

Currently, there are 257 active cases.

The latest info from Public Health is below:

Public Health identified 26 new cases on Saturday and another 50 on Sunday, for a total of 76. Of those, four individuals are hospitalized. One individual was already released from isolation and the rest are isolating at home. They include:

On Saturday: On Sunday:

Under 20: 5 females, 3 males 4 females, 1 male

20s: 3 females, 1 males 5 females, 8 males

30s: 1 female, 2 males 3 females, 2 males

40s: 3 female, 0 males 4 females, 3 males

50s: 1 female, 1 male 2 females, 3 males

60s: 1 female, 1 male 5 females, 2 males

70s: 1 female, 1 males 3 males, 3 females

80s: 1 females, 1 male 1 female, 1 male

90s: 0 females, 0 males 0 females, 0 males

Over the course of the weekend, 95 previously isolated individuals have been released from isolation and one previously isolated individual is now hospitalized.

The COVID-19 call center is open during normal office hours and people who have questions or concerns can call 209-533-7440 for information. People with concerns about new or worsening symptoms can also call the Adventist Health Sonora COVID-19 Triage Line at 209-536-5166 to speak to a nurse or other clinician.

We reported earlier that Adventist Health Sonora is implementing a surge plan, click here for more information.