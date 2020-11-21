Driver Arrested For DUI After Crashing Through Fence

Tuolumne County, CA – A drunk driver allegedly plowed through a fence on Highway 120 and then fled the scene, leaving an injured passenger behind.

The crash happened east of the Stanislaus County line, between Keystone and Knights Ferry, early in the morning on Tuesday. The CHP reports that 62-year-old Jesus Madrigal of Oakdale was driving a 1992 Chevrolet Silverado westbound on the highway when it went off the roadway.

“He was just drunk and went off the road and smashed through a metal fence and the vehicle overturned onto its left side. He got out and walked off,” recounts CHP spokesperson Steve Machado. “Officers found him standing on the side of 120 with a flashlight.”

Machado says he was not using the flashlight to flag down the officers, just to light his way. Inside the vehicle was passenger, 36-year-old Vianey Villasenor of Modesto. She suffered minor injuries.

Madrigal was subsequently arrested for felony hit and run and DUI on a $30,000 bail.