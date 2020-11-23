Thanksgiving Week Roadwork On Local Highways

Highway 108 Sonora Pass cleared of snow View Photo

Caltrans has work scheduled this week that will delay travel in Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties.

On Highway 108 from Sierra Road to Lyons Dam Road one-way traffic control for utility work will impact traffic. The work will be Monday and Tuesday from 8 AM to 5 PM. Further up Highway 108 at Helipo Road to the Closure Gate #1 sign work will be done. The work is scheduled between 8:15 AM and 3:15 PM Monday through Wednesday.

On Highway 12 in Calaveras at Pine Street the left shoulder will be closed for utility work on Tuesday, October 24 from 7 AM to 5 PM.

On Highway 26 in Calaveras from Jenny Lind Road to Garner Road/Olive Orchard one-way traffic control for utility work will impact traffic. The work is scheduled for Tuesday from 7 AM to 5 PM.

On Highway 49 in Calaveras from Bragg Road/Stork Road to the Highway 4 bypass the long-term left and right shoulder closure for, pavement work continues from 8 AM to 4 PM.

On Highway 49 at Jackass Gulch Bridge traffic will be limited to one-way for continuing drainage work. The work is scheduled Monday and Tuesday from 6 AM to 6 PM.

On Highway 49 from Moccasin Creek to Moccasin Switchback Road be aware of one-way traffic control for fence work. The work is scheduled Monday and Tuesday from 7 AM to 4:30 PM.

On Stockton Street/Highway 49 at the Sonora Creek Bridge to Washington Street the right and left shoulders will be restricted for survey work. The survey work is scheduled between 8 AM and 4:30 PM Monday through Wednesday.

On Highway 120 Highway Construction in the East Groveland Ferretti Road area to Yosemite National Park continues. The work is scheduled Monday and Tuesday from 7 AM to 6 PM.

These road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.