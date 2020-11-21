Focus On City Of Sonora
Mary Rose Rutikanga
Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Sonora City Administrator Mary Rose Rutikanga.
She will detail the latest impacts of COVID-19 on the city, including what it means for annual holiday events. She will also talk about the five-hour council meeting held on Monday to debate an ordinance change allowing for recreational marijuana sales. Other topics will include budget planning and economic development.
Rutikanga, a Mother Lode native, stepped into the role of City Administrator in February following the retirement of Tim Miller.