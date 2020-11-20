Sunny
Committee Meeting To Pick-up Discussions About Dome Property

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora Dome

Sonora, CA — A Sonora Union High School District appointed committee looking at what to with the historic dome building, and surrounding property, will meet later today.

The committee members are Mark Alberto, Larry Beil, Donna Berry, Peter Ghiorso, Sheri Hoffman, Chris Nugier, Randy Selesia and Carl Tucker. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the meeting will be held over Zoom, and it is open to the public. Click here for more information, and the agenda.

Today the committee will review a letter submitted by the city of Sonora about zoning restrictions for the property, and have an open discussion about the dome and surrounding district property. The meeting begins at 2pm.

