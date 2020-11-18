Copperopolis Power Outage

PG&E power outage in Copperopolis View Photo

Copperopolis, CA — There is a new power outage in the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County.

PG&E report 392 customers’ electricity went out just after 12:30 p.m. Those affected are in the Copper Cove subdivision along Arrowhead Street, Signal Hill and Tomahawk trails, west of O’Byrnes Ferry Road and Lake Tulloch.

It is unclear as to whether the rainy weather played a role in the outage. Crews are on the scene accessing the situation and investigating the cause. This outage also has no estimated restoration yet available. An update will be provided as soon as new details come into the newsroom.