Cloudy
56.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Copperopolis Power Outage

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
PG&E power outage in Copperopolis

PG&E power outage in Copperopolis

Photo Icon View Photo

Copperopolis, CA — There is a new power outage in the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County.

PG&E report 392 customers’ electricity went out just after 12:30 p.m. Those affected are in the Copper Cove subdivision along Arrowhead Street, Signal Hill and Tomahawk trails, west of O’Byrnes Ferry Road and Lake Tulloch.

It is unclear as to whether the rainy weather played a role in the outage. Crews are on the scene accessing the situation and investigating the cause. This outage also has no estimated restoration yet available. An update will be provided as soon as new details come into the newsroom.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 