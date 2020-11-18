Cloudy
Second Power Outage In Jamestown Area In Two Consecutive Days

By Tracey Petersen
Jamestown, CA — PG&E is reporting another power outage in Jamestown. This is the second day in a row that the lights have gone dark in this area.

PG&E reports that 58 customers lost their electricity around 11:40 a.m. Those impacted are along Jacksonville, Stamp Mill Loop and Dutch Mine roads, south of Highway 108. Some of those same customers power went out Tuesday morning just after 10 a.m. The utility did not disclose a cause for that outage, as reported here. 

Crews are investigating this latest outage with crews on the scene trying to determine a cause. The utility does not yet have a restoration time.

