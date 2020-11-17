Update: Power Outage In Jamestown

PG&E power outage Jamestown View Photo

Update at 2 p.m.: PG&E has pushed back the restoration time for about 20 customers in the Jamestown area along Stamp Mill Loop and Dutch Mine roads, off Jacksonville Road and south of Highway 108. The utility says equipment failure is the problem and crews are on-site working on repairs. The new restoration time is around 6 p.m.

Original post at 1:10 p.m.: Jamestown, CA – PG&E is reporting equipment issues for the loss of electricity to about 20 customers in the Jamestown area.

Their lights went out just after 10 a.m. along Stamp Mill Loop and Dutch Mine roads, off Jacksonville Road and south of Highway 108.

The utility reports that a crew is on-site working to repair the equipment. A restoration time of around 3 p.m. has been posted.