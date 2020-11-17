Surge In COVID-19 Cases Has Adventist Health Sonora Adjusting Protocols

Adventist Health Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA – With Tuolumne County being moved into the state’s most restrictive purple or Tier 4 for COVID-19 risk level, Adventist Health Sonora (AHS) is adjusting its protocols.

Hospital officials relay they are “taking further steps to reduce potential exposures and enhancing efforts to enable social distancing.”

Starting tomorrow, Wednesday, November 18th visitors will not be allowed. The only exceptions are one visitor or support person for pediatrics, Birth Center, end-of-life care, and patients with disabilities or cognitive impairment. iPads will be available to patients so that families may stay connected with their loved ones by visiting virtually.

All hospital services will remain open for patients with routine, urgent, or emergency healthcare needs. Virtual visits will be offered when appropriate, click here for more information.

The safety measures now required when entering facilities include daily symptom screening and temperature checks, face masks and frequent hand washing. Hospital leaders urge the community to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 by following the same precautions.

“This disease is devastating for patients and families and has the potential of severely affecting the most vulnerable in our community,” says Alex Heard, MD, chief medical officer for Adventist Health Sonora. “Research has proven that consistently wearing a face mask in public and around anyone from outside your household reduces the spread of COVID-19. Please protect those around you and wear your mask.”