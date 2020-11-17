Business Seminar To Focus On Purple Tier Switch

CA COVID 19 Tiers View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County’s Office of Innovation and Business Assistance will detail changes and requirements that come from moving into the more restrictive purple COVID-19 tier.

The monthly business webinar will be Wednesday, at 6pm, via Zoom.

Cole Przybyla, Tuolumne County Director of Innovation and Business Assistance, says, “Whenever there is a switch in tier the attendance to the meetings does spike, and I encourage anyone interested to register.”

The information provided will focus on staying in compliance with new state requirements and protecting small businesses.

