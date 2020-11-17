Business Seminar To Focus On Purple Tier Switch
Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County’s Office of Innovation and Business Assistance will detail changes and requirements that come from moving into the more restrictive purple COVID-19 tier.
The monthly business webinar will be Wednesday, at 6pm, via Zoom.
Cole Przybyla, Tuolumne County Director of Innovation and Business Assistance, says, “Whenever there is a switch in tier the attendance to the meetings does spike, and I encourage anyone interested to register.”
The information provided will focus on staying in compliance with new state requirements and protecting small businesses.
