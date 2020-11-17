Cloudy
Business Seminar To Focus On Purple Tier Switch

By B.J. Hansen
CA COVID 19 Tiers

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County’s Office of Innovation and Business Assistance will detail changes and requirements that come from moving into the more restrictive purple COVID-19 tier.

The monthly business webinar will be Wednesday, at 6pm, via Zoom.

Cole Przybyla, Tuolumne County Director of Innovation and Business Assistance, says, “Whenever there is a switch in tier the attendance to the meetings does spike, and I encourage anyone interested to register.”

The information provided will focus on staying in compliance with new state requirements and protecting small businesses.

Registration information can be found here.

For a detailed explanation about what the tier change means for different sectors, click here.

