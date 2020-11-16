Calaveras Supervisors To Discuss Hemp Cultivation

Calaveras County Government Center View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Government leaders in Calaveras County will hold a study session about hemp cultivation in Calaveras County.

At Tuesday’s meeting the board of supervisors will give staff direction about whether an ordinance is desired to prohibit or regulate domestic hemp cultivation.

Also at the meeting, there will be a presentation from the Public Health Department about the response to COVID-19. Late in the meeting, there will be a conversation about strategic planning in the county.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 9am in the Government Center in San Andreas. For information on how to take part in the meeting, or submit comments, click here.