Update: Vehicle Versus Tree Crash Near Buck Meadows

Update at 9:15 p.m.: The CHP reports the wreckage that was blocking one lane of Smit Station Road after a solo vehicle crash into a tree has been removed. One person was flown from the scene suffering major injuries. Further details on the collision are below.

Original post at 8:14 a.m.: Tuolumne County, CA — The CHP is on the scene of a serious injury crash between Big Oak Flat and Buck Meadows area, west of Highway 120 in Tuolumne County.

The CHP reports that a solo vehicle went off the roadway and hit a tree in the 9700 block of Smith Station Road at the intersection of Fielding Road. One person was flown from the scene suffering major injuries. The vehicle is partially blocking the roadway and officers are directing traffic. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.