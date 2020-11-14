Update: Head-on Crash On HWY 4

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

Update at 7:05 p.m.: The CHP reports that three people have been injured in a head-on crash on Highway 4 in the Angels Camp area of Calaveras County.

The wreck happened around 6:18 p.m. at the Pool Station Road intersection. The CHP reports that one of those injured is a 5-year-old child that had to be freed from the vehicle and is being flown from the scene with major injuries. There is no word on the other two individuals’ conditions.

The wreckage is blocking both lanes of the highway and officers are directing traffic. A tow crew is on the scene and the CHP hopes to have the roadway cleared shortly.

Original post at 6:40 p.m.: Angels Camp, CA — First responders are on the scene of a head-on crash on Highway 4 in the Angels Camp area of Calaveras County that has one person trapped inside a vehicle.

The CHP reports the two vehicles collied at the Pool Station Road intersection around 6:18 p.m. The wreckage is blocking both lanes and officers are directing traffic, which is getting backed up. An air ambulance has been called to the scene as there is a report of one of the vehicle occupants being a 5-year-old child. There is no word on injuries at this time. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.