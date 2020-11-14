17 New COVID-19 Cases Has Calaveras Public Health Warning Of Surge

Calaveras County Public Health COVID-19 numbers-11-13-2020 View Photo

San Andreas, CA – There are seventeen additional cases of COVID-19 in Calaveras County and health officials are warning of a potential surge.

Calaveras Public reports they include three females between 0-17 years of age, three females and three males between 18-49 years of age, two females and four males between 50-64 years of age, and one female and one male over the age of 65. Six of the cases are in District 1, three in District 3, five in District 4, and three in District 5.

The county has a total of 390 confirmed cases of coronavirus. That number includes 214 females and 176 males. The highest number of cases is in the 18-49 age group at 157 followed by 65 plus with 126. There remain 24 active cases and 345 individuals that have since recovered. Sadly, 21 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

With the increased numbers health officials urge caution and encourage the public to take the necessary steps to prevent being exposed to the virus and help the county continue to lower its risk level. Calaveras County remains at the minimal risk level (yellow) on the state’s 4-tier COVID-19 system, meaning that most indoor operations are open with modifications.