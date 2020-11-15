Mid-November Roadwork On Highway 4, 49, and 120

Caltrans has work scheduled this week that will delay travel in Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties.

On Highway 4 from Eastbound Highway 49 in Angels Camp to Rock Creek Road there will be a moving closure of one of the two lanes for road striping.

On Highway 49 in Calaveras from Bragg Road/Stork Road to the Highway 4 bypass long-term left and right shoulder, pavement work continues daily from 8 AM to 4 PM.

On Highway 49 at Jackass Gulch Bridge traffic will be limited to one-way for continuing drainage work. The work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 6 AM to 6 PM.

On Highway 49 from Moccasin Creek to Moccasin Switchback Road be aware of one-way traffic control for fence work. The work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 7 AM to 4:30 PM.

On Stockton Street/Highway 49 at the Sonora Creek Bridge to Washington Street the right and left shoulders will be restricted for survey work. The survey work is scheduled between 8 AM and 4:30 PM Monday through Thursday.

On Highway 120 Highway Construction in the East Groveland Ferretti Road area to Yosemite National Park continues. The work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 7 AM to 6 PM.

These road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.