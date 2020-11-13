Cloudy
Three New Members Prepare To Join Tuolumne Supervisors

By B.J. Hansen
Kathleen Haff, Jaron Brandon, David Goldemberg

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will have a new look come January when three new members take the oath of office.

This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature the three supervisor-elects, Kathleen Haff of District Four, David Goldemberg in District One and Jaron Brandon of District Five. They will talk about their backgrounds, some of the issues they consider to be top priorities, and what they are doing to prepare for the new role.

In January they will join sitting supervisors Ryan Campbell and Anaiah Kirk.  The outgoing board members will be Sherri Brennan, John Gray and Karl Rodefer.

